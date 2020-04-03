Kings' Trevor Moore: Adjusting well to Los Angeles
Moore has notched five points in 15 games with Los Angeles, including two in the final five games before the hiatus.
Moore wasn't much of an offensive threat in Toronto, which makes his production in Los Angeles a bit of a surprise. He should get an opportunity to prove this is real next season, so he might be worth a flier in daily leagues in 2020-21.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.