Kings' Trevor Moore: Bags helper Wednesday
Moore posted an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Penguins.
Moore has already produced three points in nine games with the Kings after earning just five in 27 outings with the Maple Leafs. The 24-year-old is likely to remain in a bottom-six role to close out the year -- Moore's fantasy value is mostly limited to deep formats.
