Moore scored a goal on four shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.
Moore scored in the final second of the first period to tie the game at 1-1. The 26-year-old forward has eight tallies, 11 assists, 71 shots on goal, 18 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 44 contests. He's provided decent depth scoring in a middle-six role, although his fantasy value isn't particularly strong in standard formats.
