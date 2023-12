Moore scored a goal on five shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Moore has scored three goals over his last four games to get his offense back on track after a recent three-game dry spell. The 28-year-old winger leads the Kings with 16 tallies on the year, though he's also shooting a lofty 16.1 percent. He's up to 25 points, 99 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 30 contests overall. Moore should continue to see significant ice time in all situations.