Moore scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Monday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.

Moore capitalized on a turnover by the Coyotes to score at 17:45 of the first period, just 35 seconds after Christian Dvorak had opened the scoring. The 26-year-old Moore continues to play well late in the season, as he's racked up seven points in his last nine outings. The California native has 10 goals, 13 assists, 84 shots on net and 37 hits through 50 games.