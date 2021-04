Moore notched a power-play assist in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.

Moore set up Gabriel Vilardi's opening tally in the second period. The 26-year-old Moore has four goals and a helper in his last six games. For the season, the California native is up to 21 points, 78 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 47 outings. His recent success has led to a second-line role.