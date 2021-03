Moore collected an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Moore set up the second of Adrian Kempe's two goals in the contest. Their line with Blake Lizotte has found a groove lately -- Moore has an assist in each of the last two games. The 25-year-old is up to nine points, 34 shots on net, 10 PIM and a plus-2 rating in 25 contests.