Moore provided an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 3-0 win over the Canucks.

Moore set up a Vladislav Gavrikov goal in the third period. It's been a bit of a tough stretch for Moore, who has two assists and 18 shots on net over his last eight games. For the season, the 28-year-old winger has produced 28 points, 159 shots, 60 hits and a minus-3 rating through 58 outings in a middle-six role.