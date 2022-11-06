Moore scored a goal and was credited with an assist during Saturday's 5-4 victory over the Panthers.

Moore, who is coming off career highs in goals (17) and points (48) last season, scored his second goal off a deflection of Viktor Arvidsson's second-period shot Saturday. The 27-year-old, second-liner is a natural center, but he has played the wing recently. The move was made, in part, to give playmakers like Phillip Danault and Arvidsson opportunities to create additional scoring chances for Moore, who went nine games before converting his first goal. Moore added three shots and two blocks against the Panthers.