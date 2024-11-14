Moore notched two assists in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Head coach Jim Hiller shuffled the lines, and Moore got a big promotion to play alongside Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe. The trio combined for both of the Kings' goals in the loss, but those lines may not stick together for long after the team mustered just 15 shots on net. Moore has been one of the Kings' best players lately with two goals and seven assists during his seven-game point streak. For the season, the two-way winger has 12 points, 42 shots on net, 19 hits and a plus-2 rating through 18 contests.