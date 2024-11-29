Moore is expected to miss Friday's game against Anaheim due to an undisclosed injury, per John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio.
Moore is considered day-to-day, so he might still be an option Saturday versus Ottawa. He has three goals and 13 points in 23 outings in 2024-25. Andre Lee, who was recalled from AHL Ontario on Friday, will draw into the lineup due to Moore's absence.
