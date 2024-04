Moore notched an assist, two shots on goal and four hits in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.

Moore had gone three games without a point entering Monday. The 29-year-old snapped the mini-slump by setting up Viktor Arvidsson's first-period goal. Moore secured his first-ever 50-point campaign Monday and has added 226 shots on net, 81 hits, 54 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over 74 appearances.