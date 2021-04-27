Moore scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.
Moore tallied in the final minute of the game. The 26-year-old has found his touch in April with five goals and two helpers in his last 12 contests. He's up to 20 points, 77 shots on net, 31 hits and a minus-2 rating through 46 contests. He's doubled his point output from 42 appearances last season.
