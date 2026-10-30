Moore scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over the Senators.

Moore hadn't scored since Opening Night versus the Avalanche. The veteran winger's offense has been fairly limited despite his steady middle-six role, which has also included power-play time over the last couple of weeks. Moore is at two goals, two helpers, 23 shots on net, six blocked shots, five hits and a minus-3 rating. He's a decent depth scorer for the Kings, but until his offense gets hot, he doesn't need to be rostered in most fantasy formats.