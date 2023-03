Moore scored a goal on four shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Moore's goal in the second period was his first tally and second point in three games since he returned from an upper-body injury. With Kevin Fiala (lower body) out of action, it didn't take Moore long to regain his second-line spot. The 27-year-old is up to eight goals, 22 points, 129 shots on net, 46 hits and a minus-2 rating through 45 appearances.