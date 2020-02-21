Kings' Trevor Moore: Deposits goal in win
Moore scored a goal in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Panthers.
Moore has posted two tallies in six games since joining the Kings via trade from Toronto. For the season, the California native has seven points, 59 hits and 48 shots through 33 contests.
