Moore scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Moore struck with eight minutes left in the game, tallying the final goal. The 27-year-old has enjoyed a surge lately with three goals and three assists in his last seven games. He's thrived in an all-situations role this season, posting 16 goals, 47 points, 198 shots on net, a plus-19 rating and 67 hits through 79 outings.