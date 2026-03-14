Moore scored a goal on three shots and blocked three shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.

Moore got the scoring started at 3:33 of the first period on a breakaway goal. The winger has three points over his last four contests, providing steady depth scoring in a middle-six role. Moore is up to eight goals, 19 points, 105 shots on net, 41 hits, 29 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 52 outings this season. He's on pace for one of his lowest-scoring full campaigns, so most fantasy managers will be able to find better options on the waiver wire in standard formats.