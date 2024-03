Moore posted two assists, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Wild.

Moore is starting to get his offense back on track with three helpers over his last two games. The winger set up Phillip Danault on the opening goal and Jordan Spence on a power-play marker in the second period. Moore has matched his career high with 48 points while adding 217 shots on net, 73 hits, 49 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 69 contests in a middle-six role this season.