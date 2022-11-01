Moore had a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Monday's 5-1 win over the Blues.

Moore set up an Arthur Kaliyev tally in the second period. Over the last five games, Moore has produced a goal and four assists, including two power-play helpers. Those are his only points with the man advantage this year, and he's up to eight points, 35 shots and an even plus-minus rating in 11 contests overall. The 27-year-old continues to occupy a second-line role, where he should have steady offense on a line with Phillip Danault and Viktor Arvidsson.