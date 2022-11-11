Moore produced an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Moore's assist on a Phillip Danault goal in the second period was the former's 100th point at the NHL level. It took Moore 220 games to reach the milestone mark, which consists of 37 goals and 63 assists across parts of five seasons. The 27-year-old winger has looked solid in his usual second-line spot this season, racking up two goals, nine helpers, 51 shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-2 rating through 16 contests.