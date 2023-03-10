Moore provided an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Moore set up Phillip Danault's empty-net goal late in the third period. This was Moore's first appearance after missing seven games with an upper-body, and he was eased back in with fourth-line usage. With Kevin Fiala (lower body) potentially questionable for Saturday's game versus the Predators, it might not take long for Moore to get back in his usual second-line spot. Moore has 21 points, 125 shots on net, 44 hits and a minus-3 rating through 43 appearances this season.