Moore logged a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

Moore returned from a one-game absence due to an upper-body injury. His 15:06 of ice time was in line with his usual middle-six usage, so there shouldn't be too many lingering concerns with his health. March has been good for the winger, who has four goals and three assists over 12 appearances this month. He's up to 33 points, 128 shots on net, 65 hits and a plus-10 rating through 60 appearances, though just three of his points have come with the man advantage.