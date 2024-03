Moore scored a goal, dished an assist, levied four hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Moore helped out on Drew Doughty's opening tally before scoring the last goal of the game himself. With two goals over his last three games, Moore appears to have regained his scoring touch. He's had an impressive year in a top-six role with a career-best 23 goals while adding 17 assists, 186 shots on net, 59 hits and a plus-4 rating over 59 appearances.