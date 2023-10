Moore scored two goals and an assist on three shots in the Kings' 5-1 win over the Jets on Tuesday.

Moore scored once in the second period and once in the third period to help give the Kings 2-0 and 4-0 leads. He would also add a helper on Arthur Kaliyev's goal. Moore is off to a hot start to begin the 2023-24 campaign, scoring four points in three games. He should continue to occupy a role in the Kings' middle-six forward core.