Moore scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Moore has scored in back-to-back games, adding 10 shots on net in that span. The 28-year-old winger endured a three-game point drought earlier in December, his longest slump of the year, but he's quickly gotten back on track. Overall, he's produced 15 goals, nine assists, 90 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 28 appearances.