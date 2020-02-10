Moore scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Rangers.

Playing in his just second game as a Ranger since being acquired from Toronto, Moore took advantage of a fortunate bounce midway through the third period to score his fourth goal of the year and first with New York. The 24-year-old Californian will likely settle in on the Kings' third or fourth line going forward. He has six goals and eight assists in 54 NHL games.