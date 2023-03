Moore produced an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Moore has a goal and two helpers over his last four games since returning from an upper-body injury. The winger fed Viktor Arvidsson on the Kings' third tally Thursday. Moore is up to 23 points, 130 shots on net, 47 hits and a minus-2 rating through 46 appearances. He should go unchallenged for a second-line role as long as Kevin Fiala (lower body) is out.