Moore notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Oilers.

Moore helped out on a Pierre-Luc Dubois goal early in the second period. This was Moore's third straight game with an assist, though he's gone five contests without a goal, matching his longest drought of the season. The winger is up to 36 points, 160 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 49 contests while primarily playing in a middle-six role with time on the second power-play unit.