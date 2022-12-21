Moore notched an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

The helper snapped a six-game point drought for Moore, who has gone rather cold in December. He has three points in 10 contests this month after racking up eight points in 14 outings in November. For the season, the reliable two-way winger has seven goals, 12 assists, 113 shots on net, a minus-4 rating and 35 hits through 35 appearances while maintaining his place on the second line.