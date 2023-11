Moore produced an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Moore set up Phillip Danault's first-period goal, which stood as the game-winner. Those two forwards have had good chemistry for a few years now, and it's been on display early in 2023-24. Moore has five goals, three helpers, 29 shots on net, six hits, four PIM and a plus-2 rating over nine contests so far, including three points over his last four games.