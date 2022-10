Moore scored a goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Jets.

Moore was the only King with a multi-point effort in the high-scoring contest. The 27-year-old winger has three such games in nine appearances this season, and he's up to a goal, six assists, 29 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating. He's not overly physical, but his strong two-way game and top-six role should be enough to put Moore on the fantasy radar.