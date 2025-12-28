Moore scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Moore's tally at 3:56 of the first period stood as the game-winning goal, his first such goal this year. He's up to five goals, 13 points, 66 shots on net, 20 hits, 20 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 36 appearances. Moore has been on the second line at even strength recently, but his relative lack of power-play time limits his appeal in fantasy. His goal Saturday ended an eight-game slump.