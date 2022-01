Moore received praise from coach Todd McLellan on Monday in the wake of his four-point outburst against Philadelphia.

Moore got a boost from McLellan, who stated that there was "no discussion of yanking him off" the second line at this time. Given that Moore's line scored 11 points in the contest, that makes a lot of sense. It sounds like Moore is in line for a fair amount of ice time in the near future, so keeping him active looks like a solid play as long as he has opportunity.