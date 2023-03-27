Moore tallied a goal and an assist in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Blues.

Moore assisted on Adrian Kempe's shorthanded tally in the first period before adding a power-play goal, extending LA's lead to 5-1 later in the frame. The 27-year-old Moore has a goal and two assists in his last two games and five points in his previous six contests. Moore's been hampered by injuries this season, though he's been productive when on the ice. He's logged 26 points (nine goals, 17 assists) through 50 games this year.