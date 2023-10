Moore recorded an assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 5-4 win over the Coyotes.

Moore continues to offer consistent offense in a middle-six role. He set up Drew Doughty on the game-winning goal with 1:59 left in the third period Friday. Moore has five goals, two helpers, 20 shots on net, four hits, four PIM and a plus-1 rating through seven appearances. The winger plays in all situations, though it's his defensive acumen that keeps his playing time steady.