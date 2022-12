Moore has signed a five-year, $21 million contract extension.

The contract will go into effect next season and run through the 2027-28 campaign. His cap hit will be $4.2 million per season. Moore has seven goals and 18 points in 32 games this season and leads the Kings in shots on goal with 107. He has slumped of late, scoring only once and adding an assist in his last 11 contests.