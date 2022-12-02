Moore scored a power-play goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Coyotes.

Moore put the Kings on the comeback trail, cutting the Coyotes' lead to 3-2 with his second-period marker. The goal snapped Moore's four-game point drought. The winger has been a steady source of secondary offense on the second line, racking up seven goals, 10 helpers, 79 shots on net, 31 hits and a plus-1 rating through 26 contests. This was his first goal and fifth point on the power play this season.