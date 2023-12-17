Moore scored a goal on seven shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Kraken.

Moore snapped a three-game skid with his first-period tally. The winger has seven goals and three assists over his last 11 outings, playing solid hockey at both ends of the rink. The 28-year-old is up to 14 goals -- three of his career high -- and nine helpers with 87 shots and a plus-7 rating through 27 contests this season. It wouldn't be surprising if he challenged his career high of 48 points by the end of the campaign.