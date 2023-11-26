Moore scored two goals on his only two shots and added a hit and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Canadiens.

Both goals came from sharp angles, as Moore attempted a wraparound in the second period that banked in off a Montreal defender before flipping a backhand shot at Jake Allen in the third that found a gap between the goalie and the post. Moore has produced three straight multi-point performances, and the 28-year-old is having a breakout season in a top-six role for the Kings, erupting for 11 goals and 19 points in 19 games -- he managed just 10 goals and 29 points over 59 contests in 2022-23.