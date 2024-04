Moore registered an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Moore has four goals and two assists over his last six contests. The winger is up to 55 points, 240 shots on net, 86 hits, 56 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 79 games this season. He's always been a good defensive winger, but he's emerged as a true two-way threat with increased offense in 2023-24, fueled by a reasonable 12.5 shooting percentage.