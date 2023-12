Moore scored a goal Thursday in a 4-0 win over Montreal.

Moore and Anze Kopitar, who delivered three assists Thursday, became the second pair of teammates in NHL history to each have an 11-game road point streak to start a season. They are one game behind Edmonton's Wayne Gretzky and Jarri Kurri (12 games; 1984-85). Moore is currently on a three-game, three-point streak (two goals, one assist), and his 13 goals lead the Kings. Not bad for an undrafted winger from California.