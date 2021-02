Moore scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Wild.

Jaret Anderson-Dolan set up Moore for the Kings' second goal of the game at 12:03 of the second period. The success of the former has led to more offensive opportunities for the latter -- Moore has three points in five games since Anderson-Dolan became a regular in the lineup. They compose two-thirds of the Kings' third line currently. Moore has six points, 17 shots on net and a plus-1 rating in 14 outings overall.