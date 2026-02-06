Moore scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Moore had gone five games without a goal after scoring in his Jan. 24 return from an upper-body injury. The winger is now at seven goals, 15 points, 80 shots, 31 hits, 24 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 44 outings this season. Moore's currently seeing top-six minutes, but his lack of consistent offense makes him a risky option for fantasy managers.