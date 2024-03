Moore scored a goal on five shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Moore has racked up three goals and four assists over his last eight games. The 28-year-old winger struggled for about a month from the middle of January to the middle of February, but he's gotten back on track in a second-line role. He's up to 24 goals, 43 points, 194 shots on net, 61 hits, 40 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 61 appearances.