Moore scored a power-play goal on three shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Moore's second-period marker stood as the game-winner. The winger is on a four-game point streak, his longest of the season. During the streak, he has two goals and three assists, with three of those five points coming on the power play. Moore is up to seven tallies, five assists, 37 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 12 contests overall.