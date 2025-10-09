Moore scored a shorthanded goal in Wednesday's 6-5 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Vegas took over late in the second period and carried momentum into the third, but Moore's goal helped the Kings claw back from a 5-3 deficit. The 30-year-old winger has picked up four shots on net and a minus-1 rating over two games this season. Moore has historically seen time in all situations, but he doesn't have a power-play role to begin 2025-26, which will likely limit his offense. He's also on the third line at even strength. On the bright side, Moore is up to 12 shorthanded goals in his career and has scored at least one in each of the last six years.