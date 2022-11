Moore scored a shorthanded goal on four shots, went plus-2 and added two hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Moore's third period tally briefly gave the Kings a lead, but Daniel Sprong evened the score again 18 seconds later. Last year was Moore's breakout season, especially when he scored five of his 17 goals shorthanded. This was his first shortie in 2022-23, and he's up to six tallies, 16 points, 67 shots on net, 17 hits and a plus-5 rating through 21 appearances.