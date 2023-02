Moore (upper body) skated in a non-contact jersey at Thursday's practice, but he hasn't been ruled out for Saturday's game versus the Penguins, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Moore remains on injured reserve, and he'll be evaluated again Friday, at which point a decision on his status should be made. The winger has missed over a month with the injury. He's produced 19 points in 37 contests this season.