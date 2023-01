Moore (undisclosed) is not expected back within a week, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.

Moore's already missed three straight games, so it's possible the Kings could place him on injured reserve if they need to open up a roster spot. If the 27-year-old is sidelined for another week, he'd miss games Tuesday versus the Stars and Thursday versus the Bruins at a minimum. Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson should continue to handle second-line gigs while Moore is out.